Early voting is over in Duval County, next up, Election Day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Poll workers were busy at the election center Monday, setting up for voters to elect the next mayor and city council members in Jacksonville. Early voting brought in about 13.8% of registered voters in Duval County.

On Monday, Supervisor of Elections, Mike Hogan, talked about voter turnout. “Right now I’m thinking maybe 25 to 30 [percent].” When asked if the low turnout was a disappointment, Hogan said, “Well it is for me. I think everybody should vote, it’s a responsibility. As a citizen, it’s your job.”

Election workers will review some of the vote by mail ballots to determine ones that had problems and look at the voter intent. About 4000 more Democrats than Republicans have turned out in early voting and vote-by-mail. But, Hogan did say that more Republicans vote on election day.

Vote-by-mail ballots must be in by Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. Polls open at 7:00 a.m. and close at 7:00 p.m.