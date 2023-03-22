Jacksonville firefighters respond to tank fire at Talleyrand Avenue asphalt plant

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Firefighters were called Wednesday morning to a fire in a tank at an asphalt plant on Talleyrand Avenue, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said.

An Owens Corning spokesperson told News4JAX that a small asphalt tank fire broke out around 8:50 a.m. at its Jacksonville asphalt plant.

JFRD Capt. Eric Prosswimmer said tar asphalt was being moved from one tank to another. Prosswimmer said it was heated to make it move more easily, but it got overheated, and there was a fire in the tank.

He said the plant has a system in the tank to handle such situations, but it wasn’t sufficient, and JFRD was called. JFRD used a ladder truck to spray in water to the cool the tank.

It was determined that there was no leakage or hazard to the environment, Prosswimmer said.

No injuries were reported.

“Safety is always our primary concern, and all proper precautions were taken. No employee injuries occurred. Emergency protocols were immediately enacted, and the fire has been extinguished,” the Owens Corning spokesperson said. “Asphalt plant operations are suspended for the day but are expected to resume tomorrow. The Owens Corning shingle production plant in Jacksonville was not impacted and continues to operate as usual.”