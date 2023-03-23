Job interviews, job offers possible at veterans hiring event at TIAA Bank Field

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – RecruitMilitary is holding a hiring event at TIAA Bank Field’s East Club Thursday to help veterans transition out of the military and into the workforce.

The job fair is free to veterans, their immediate family members, transitioning service members as well as those who serve in the Coast Guard and military reserves.

More than 60 companies are expected to be there offering jobs in industries including project and government management, health care and information technology.

Raul Torres spent five years as a public affairs Marine in the U.S. Marine Corps, and now he is an event director for RecruitMilitary.

Torres landed his job at a similar veteran hiring event.

“I attended a RecruitMilitary career fair. I probably signed on for about half an hour,” he said. “I forgot I registered for it. I got on a list for a team member who is looking for a sales team candidate.”

Torres says employers look for qualities he believes are instilled while in the military.

“Skills like leadership, flexibility, dependability,” Torres said.

According to RecruitMilitary, the unemployment rate for veterans in February stood at 2.5%. That is down from 3.1% in February 2022.

Torres said it is likely that veterans will meet and speak to a fellow veteran at the job fair who may have a similar experience.

“The fact that they are able to speak with other veterans that are in their shoes, five, or 10 or 15 years ago, it is very important,” Torres said. “The conversations are natural. They flow. There is so much in common.”.

Torres said there can be on-site job interviews and even job offers made at the hiring event.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday.

How to register: Jacksonville Veterans Job Fair Exhibitor Information - March 23, 2023 (recruitmilitary.com)