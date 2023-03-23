78º

🐶National Puppy Day: SnapJAX users show off precious pups

We want to see your pics!

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

National Puppy Day: SnapJAX users show off precious pups | Snaps from Mbehenna (Left), Ljames (Middle) & Chloe Ryals (Right) (News4JAX)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – If you love showing off your dog every chance you get — today is your day!

Thursday is National Puppy Day and photos from SnapJAX users are pouring in of their adorable pups! We are featuring your photos all day on-air, online and on our social media platforms.

We have chosen just a few uploads to feature here — check them out below!

CLICK HERE TO UPLOAD A PHOTO OF YOUR DOG!

Mbehenna

Walker Texas “Ranger”, 12-week old Brittany Spaniel 🐶 with new “brother” Griffin on his first day home with us

Jacksonville
Chloe Ryals

Eli🤍

Jacksonville
VickiA

Waiting to share Dads oatmeal.

Unknown
LisaGP

Rusty dancing

Jacksonville
Marilyn Vaca, News4JAX

National Puppy Day 🐾 Teddy

Jacksonville
MikeC

Reggie

Jacksonville
SchnauzerLove2015

We were in the St.Patrick’s Day parade in St.Augustine last Sat and our pup Tinkerbell rode in her green radio flyer wagon. She is 6 years old and her green hair is food coloring that washed right out

Vilano Beach
LisaGP
Jacksonville
Ljames

Our Puppies

Jacksonville
Cindy V

Chunks

Jacksonville
Marlisam

Posting My Pup for National Puppy Day!

Jacksonville
Sw58
Orlando

About the Author:

Carianne Luter is a social media producer for News4Jax and has worked at Channel 4 since December 2015. She graduated from the University of North Florida with a communication degree.

