ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – 2 people are dead after getting hit by a car on SR A1A, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP says that a 70-year-old man and woman were crossing the road at the time of the crash.

The driver of the vehicle stopped immediately following the incident.

No one in the car was injured.

Both pedestrians were taken to the hospital where they later died, according to the traffic report.

FHP is currently investigating the crash.