Jacksonville has the ‘worst drivers in the country’, study finds

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – If you’re ever frustrated with other drivers while behind the wheel in Jacksonville, the city is home to the worst drivers in the US, according to a study by Clever Move.

The study cites that the average number of driving deaths per 100,000 residents in Jacksonville is 10.9 each year, 165% more than the national average, which makes Jacksonville the city with the worst drivers.

Jacksonville also has 120 days of rainfall per year — 11 days more than the national average — making driving conditions less safe.

If you live in other parts of Florida, you’re not in the clear. The state as a whole is home to the worst drivers in the U.S., with one in five drivers uninsured, a rate that’s 54% higher than the studied city average.

Despite Florida being home to the worst drivers, Americans actually think California has the worst drivers, the study shows. Los Angeles (36%), San Francisco (26%), and San Jose (22%) are considered the worst, according to the survey of 1,000 Americans.

The cities with the best drivers are New York City, Minneapolis, Salt Lake City, Boston, and San Francisco, according to the study.