JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Flagler Health+ is hosting its third annual BRAVE Summit starting Wednesday.

The summit is a free open discussion on teen mental health featuring demonstrations and guest speakers.

It’s being held at the St. Augustine Amphitheater from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and is open to all high school students across Florida along with their parents and caregivers.

There are still plenty of spots open for the summit and you can find everything you need to sign up here.