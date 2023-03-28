St. Johns County considering raising cost of school meals as food, labor costs rise

(Alberto Mariani, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved)

The St. Johns County School District is considering raising school meal prices for students next school year.

Right now, the cost of meals is $1.25 for breakfast, $2.80 for lunch for elementary students and $2.95 for lunch for middle and high school students.

The district said because food expenses and labor costs have increased significantly in the last two years, it’s now time to raise the price of school meals.

The district is now proposing the following meal price increases:

Breakfast: $1.25 to $1.75 ($90 per year per student; 180 days)

Lunch Elementary: $2.80 to $3.25 ($81 per student per year; 180 days)

Lunch Middle/High: $2.95 to $3.50 ($99 per year per student; 180 days)

The $0.10 difference is related to larger meal portions at the secondary level, the district said.

The district said the last time the price of school meals was increased was in 2017.

The cost increase would have to be approved by the school board before it goes into effect for the 2023-24 school year.