USS Orleck set to be on the move again Monday to relocate to final home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Monday morning the USS Orleck, which is currently docked outside the Hyatt Regency downtown, will officially relocate to its permanent home near Bay Street.

The warship will move to its new home at the Museum District, also known as the Shipyards West, across from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

The tides delayed the ship’s first attempt to move to its new location on Wednesday.

The entire area is a part of the city’s bigger plan to revamp Jacksonville’s look.

Last month, the Downtown Investment Authority met to look at some preliminary designs for the space. Currently, those plans call for a food hall along Bay Street, a boardwalk, green space and other additions.

It also calls for a pier for the USS Orleck.

The warship moved in front of the Hyatt Regency in 2022 and tens of thousands of visitors have come to tour the USS Orleck, making it a downtown fixture.

“It’s fantastic,” Thalia Noyes said after touring the warship. “I’ve never been on a ship like that.”

Robert Noyes said the tour brought back memories because he’s previously been on a carrier.

Another possible change has to do with the site of the former Jacksonville Landing. Developers want to add a $2 million speaker and video system at Riverfront Plaza to project movies or videos on the side of the performing arts center.

There are also plans for a new Four Seasons hotel near the Jaguars stadium.

The USS Orleck is planned to be moved around 9:30 a.m. and reach its new destination about an hour later.