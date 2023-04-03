Mom seeks answers for son who lost his life to gun violence 3 years ago

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The mother of a man killed off Beach Boulevard almost three years ago is still searching for answers.

Dwight Prindle was found dead outside the Beachwood Apartments back in May 2020.

So far, no arrests have been made.

His mother Tracy Pray said Prindle enjoyed cooking. She and Prindle cooked on her food trailer together.

Since he was killed, she hasn’t been back.

It’s been two and half years since Pray lost her son to gun violence.

“He was in Beachwood Apartments. And for what I know, he got shot out there. He was outside standing outside of his car. And somebody out, I guess came from somewhere I don’t know. And shot him,” Pray said.

Emotionally distraught, Pray was taken to the scene.

“When I got there, he was deceased,” Pray said.

Pray said her son’s death has been hard on their family including his two children.

“I just I don’t know. I try not to not say Thank God but I think about it I know it’s real. That’s what I’m there for different for each person. If you don’t lose a child. That’s how I deal with that. Let’s do this. Take it one day at a time. One second, because I don’t feel real that my son is gone,” Pray said.

She also leaves a message for the person responsible.

“They don’t understand you didn’t hurt that person, you hurt the parents because we’re the ones left here to grieve and say it and my world will never be the same,” Pray said.

If you have any information in connection to Prindle’s death, you’re asked to call JSO 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.