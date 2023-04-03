Moving Day: USS Orleck relocates to permanent home at Shipyards West

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The USS Orleck, which has been docked outside the Hyatt Regency downtown for more than a year, will finally relocate to its permanent home near Bay Street on Monday after several delays.

The warship was converted to a museum and moved to Jacksonville from Texas at a cost of a little more than $2 million.

When the Orleck first arrived in Jacksonville, it had to dock at a temporary home in front of the Hyatt Regency in March 2022. Since then, more than 35,000 visitors have come to tour the warship museum, making it a downtown fixture.

But the warship was never meant to stay in front of the Hyatt, and the city and the Downtown Investment Authority have worked to prepare the infrastructure to dock the ship at the Museum District, also known as the Shipyards West, across from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

That move is finally set to happen Monday at 9:30 a.m. after tides delayed the ship’s first attempt to move to its permanent location on Wednesday.

The Jacksonville Fire Museum has already found its way to the Museum District along Bay Street. Last March, crews used a large dolly to carry the entire building from its old spot across from TIAA Bank Field.

The entire area is a part of the city’s bigger plan to revamp Jacksonville’s look.

Last month, the Downtown Investment Authority met to look at some preliminary designs for the space for the district. Currently, those plans call for a food hall along Bay Street, a boardwalk, green space and other additions.

The City Council approved a 40-year lease plan for a new facility to house the Museum of Science and History (MOSH) in that area.

It also calls for a pier for the USS Orleck, which is the most decorated post-World War II ship as it fought in the Korean, Vietnam and Cold War periods.

Another possible change has to do with the site of the former Jacksonville Landing. Developers want to add a $2 million speaker and video system at Riverfront Plaza to project movies or videos on the side of the performing arts center.

There are also plans for a new Four Seasons hotel near the Jaguars stadium.

The move of the Orleck should take about an hour. News4JAX will have a crew on board the ship during the move.