Suspected robber hits man with hammer during carjacking, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A suspected robber hit a man with a hammer before taking his car at a gas station in the Newtown neighborhood on Sunday night, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

A man and woman were sitting in their car when the suspected robber forced them out of the car, and drove the car away, according to JSO.

Police ended up finding that car near Jupiter Street.

The suspected robber has been taken into custody, JSO said.

The victim who was hit in the head, was not taken to the hospital, and is expected to be ok, JSO said.