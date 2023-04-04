Key Black Republican leaders offer ‘no comment’ on mayoral attack ad focusing on Deegan at BLM protests

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A new political ad paid for by the Republican Party attacking the Democratic candidate for mayor of Jacksonville Donna Deegan and her support of Black Lives Matter prompted News4JAX to ask Black Republican lawmakers their opinions on the matter.

When asked, two key leaders avoided the issue while one called it “fair.”

The ad, which was approved by the Republican candidate for mayor Daniel Davis, shows scenes from a violent protest in Jacksonville and states Deegan is “not on your side.”

MORE: Deegan calls new mayoral attack ad ‘racially insensitive’; Davis doubles down on claim she wants to defund JSO

The political ad is promoting response from civil rights groups with activist Ben Fraizer saying the hypocrisy of the ad is overwhelming.

“The Davis campaign ad is offensive to Black people and a disgusting example of racism and misinformation. It’s designed to frighten and confuse white voters,” Frazier wrote in a statement to News4JAX.

Since the ad was paid for by the Duval County Republican Party, News4JAX asked local Black elected Republican leaders to weigh in on the ad’s approach.

City Council President Terrance Freeman and Councilman Sam Newby, both Republicans, both said they had no comment.

News4JAX also put the question to Republican Sheriff T.K. Waters on Monday night.

“I think it’s fair,” Waters said. “I think it tells you the mindset of the particular candidate in question, which is Donna Deegan.”

Both candidates for mayor did talk to News4Jax on Monday about the ad.

“It frankly seems very racially insensitive,” Deegan said.

“All I want to do is make sure the citizens are safe,” Davis said.

The city election is more than a month away so citizens can likely expect to hear many more ads like this in the coming weeks.