JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The city of Jacksonville has asked Donna Deegan to move the Donna Foundation Mother’s Day 5K until after the election. It was scheduled for May 13. City officials said that with Deegan currently running for mayor, it would not be appropriate for her foundation’s 5K race to happen while early voting is underway. The May election is on May 16.

RELATED: Mother’s Day 5K permit in question: Donna Foundation asked to move date away from election

We want to know, does the fact the city is suggesting the Donna Deegan Mother’s Day run be moved until after the election concern you?

Leave your reply in the form below and your response could be read on a Channel 4 newscast.