Auto repair shop owner shoots man attempting to rob business, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville repair shop owner shot a man attempting to rob the business Friday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Around 11 a.m., a man entered Galaxy Tires and Auto Repair on Woodruff Avenue and robbed the business owner at gunpoint. The man then pointed the gun at a customer sitting in a car at the shop and attempted to carjack them.

The customer got out of the vehicle but the robber couldn’t leave with it because it was non-operational and was brought to the shop for repairs, according to JSO.

The man started to walk away when the shop owner followed him outside and shot him once in his lower body, police said.

The man ran to a nearby restaurant and collapsed in the parking lot. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, JSO said.

JSO said he will eventually be booked on various charges including armed robbery.

No one else was injured.