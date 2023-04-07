Bicyclist, 69, dies after being struck by SUV in south St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – A bicyclist is dead following a crash Friday afternoon in St. Johns County.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened just after 3 p.m. on U.S. 1 not far from County Road 204.

Video from the scene near the Flagler County line shows an SUV with damage to its passenger side windshield and a black bicycle lying on the side of the road.

FHP said the 30-year-old driver of the SUV was heading north on U.S. 1 when a 69-year-old man from Palm Coast riding a pedal bicycle entered the road from the business driveway of the Shantytown Shopping Village and rode into the direct path of the SUV.

FHP said the bicyclist was wearing a helmet.

No other information was released by FHP.