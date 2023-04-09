Mother throws Easter block party to honor son fatally shot in 2019

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A local mother who lost her son to gun violence brought the Mixon Town community together Saturday.

Dari’one Flanigan’s mother, Vonette Nixon held an Easter black party in honor of her son, who was shot and killed at a gas station on Main Street in 2019.

She’s been hosting the event ever since he was killed.

She said his death is still a struggle for their family.

“We’re still waiting for justice. Hopefully, we will get justice soon, but in the meantime, while we’re waiting, I just want to continue to honor his life, live his legacy and give back to the community,” Nixon said.

People in the community were able to enjoy bounce houses, ponies, popular cartoon characters, and more.

“We felt that this would be a special day in honor of him because its for kids. They have a good time we have horses, ponies, game trucks, everything and it’s free,” Nixon said.

Nixon said despite tragically losing her son, this even gives the family joy.

“We’re able to give joy, just watch the kids smile and that gives us a little comfort,” she said.

Flanigan’s case is still unsolved.

If you know any information in connection to this case call 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.