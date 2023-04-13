Naked man captured on video walking through San Marco front yards

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville police are trying to identify a man who was seen completely naked on video walking through front yards in San Marco.

Neighbors in a residential area of San Marco said when the sun goes down, it’s not unusual to see strange people walking down the street. But the sight of the completely naked man waking through people’s front yards was a bit too much, especially when he was seen walking past a preschool playground.

Several nights ago, a home surveillance camera on San Marco Place recorded a completely naked man walking through a front yard. The only article of clothing on his body appears to be a black choker around his neck.

It happened just before midnight two blocks down from San Marco Circle, but also close to a preschool playground across the street. Bryant Chevalier is both a neighbor and a parent. He said although this happened during non-school hours, it’s still disturbing.

“My daughter goes to school to school over here in Pre-K. That’s her little park over there. And she’s out for school right now but, yes, it’s very alarming,” Chevalier said.

The homeowner who called 911 told News4JAX that after she saw the man walk through her front yard, he later hide in these bushes for 20 minutes. Then she said he walked back out, crossed the street, and went into someone else’s yard before eventually walking right past the playground and then walking away. The woman said it took officers about 30 minutes to respond to the scene.

“I think that once someone sees the person, they can identify him, and news will travel fast,” Chevalier said.

If this sounds familiar, it should because back in 2017, a 40-year-old Westside man nicknamed the “San Marco Streaker” was arrested after he was repeatedly seen walking completely naked in broad daylight.

“I turn and look out the window and this guy ... he turns around and starts walking back away from the direction he was coming, and he was naked. Fortunately, I didn’t see a whole lot, but we did get the backside of him,” a witness told News4JAX in 2017.

News4JAX is not identifying the suspect in those 2017 incidents because there is no proof that he is the same person in this surveillance video.

On social media, some people are speculating that it could be the same guy, but again there is no proof that it is.