Man critically injured in ‘potential road rage’ shooting on I-295 near Collins Road, JSO says

Man shot while driving on I-295 near Collins Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was shot Friday afternoon while driving along Interstate 295 near Collins Road, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Police said the man was driving south on I-295 around 1 p.m. when he saw a vehicle driving erratically. The man attempted to pass the vehicle, police said, when the driver shot him once in the upper torso.

The man was taken to the hospital with critical injuries and is undergoing surgery.

The suspected shooter was driving a white Acura sedan, according to JSO.

JSO said there doesn’t seem to be a direct motive other than it being a “potential road rage” incident.

No other drivers were injured.

If you have any information about this shooting, call 904-530-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.