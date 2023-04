Traffic Homicide is investigating to determine the cause of a crash that left one man dead around 9 p.m. Saturday night.

A pedestrian was attempting to cross Roosevelt Boulevard from east to west when he was struck by an SUV heading southbound.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he died.

The driver of the SUV remained at the scene and is working with investigators.

This crash marks the 51st traffic fatality in Duval County this year.