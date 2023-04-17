City Council to vote if volunteer lifeguards can return to Jacksonville Beach

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – Jacksonville Beach City Council will vote Monday on an agreement between the city of Jacksonville Beach and the Volunteer Life Savings Corps.

If the city council approves the agreement, the volunteer lifeguards could return to the beach.

The agreement is a five-year term with an option of a five-year renewal. Under the agreement, the Corps will return to providing services on Sundays and holidays with access to and from the lifeguard station.

Since 1912, the Corps has served as volunteer lifeguards in Jacksonville Beach.

A dispute between the Corps and the city began in 2021 when the Department of Labor found the Corps in violation of fair labor laws because the lifeguards were providing free services, while others got paid.

In turn, the city ended its partnership with the volunteers, kicking them out of their lifeguard station.

Out of frustration, the Corps filed a lawsuit against the city in April 2022, claiming the city breached its contract with the organization.

After multiple attempts to resolve this, the Corps and the city finally reached an agreement following a mediation meeting on April 11.

Ahead of the vote, the city of Jacksonville Beach-Government shared a post on Facebook sharing a statement from Mayor Chris Hoffman, saying, in part:

“It took a lot of time and effort to re-imagine this relationship, and I’m thankful to everyone who rolled up their sleeves to make it happen. This is a new era between the two organizations and with it, a new opportunity to grow and work, together.”

The Corps also took to its Facebook page to thank the community for its support, saying: “We can’t thank you enough for the love and support we have received from our community during these trying times. We CAN’T WAIT to get back on the beach, back in the station at #2 Ocean Front, back to work with JBOR to keep you all safe!”

The meeting begins at 6 p.m. at 11 North Third Street in Jacksonville Beach.

If the city council approves the agreement, the Corps will withdraw its lawsuit and resume services on Memorial Day.