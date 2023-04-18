Body found along forest road in Columbia County identified

Shawn Waldron was found dead in a wooded area of Columbia County on April 11.

LAKE CITY, Fla. – A body found in Columbia County along the side of a forest road last week has been identified, deputies said.

The body was found in the woods near Northeast Gum Swamp Road on April 11 and investigators immediately determined foul play was suspected and launched a homicide investigation.

The victim has been identified as 32-year-old Shawn Waldron of Lake City. His family has been notified, investigators said.

“Delivering such terrible news to a family about their loved one is never easy,” Sheriff Mark Hunter said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers remain with the victim’s family as we continue to work to bring closure to this case.”

The Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is still active and no further details are being released at this time.

Anyone who may have information about the case is asked to contact detectives at 386-758-1095. Citizens may also report information anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Columbia County by calling 386-754-7099 or www.columbiacrimestoppers.net.