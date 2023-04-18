DEA announces ‘Drug Take Back Day’ event in effort to curb prescription drug abuse

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville law enforcement and other city leaders are working together to stop prescription drug abuse and opioid addiction with an event on Saturday, April 22 — National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

The yearly event allows people to safely dispose of unwanted or unused medications.

The state attorney and sheriff said it is important to properly dispose of these medications so they don’t fall into the wrong hands and aren’t sold on the streets.

There are five locations in Duval County you can deposit medications no questions asked at UF Health North on Max Leggett Parkway, The Avenues Mall, The Jacksonville Beach Police Department, The Mayo Clinic on San Pablo Road and the Potter’s House on Normandy Boulevard.

There are also drop-off locations in Clay, St. Johns, Nassau, and Flagler counties also on Saturday along with Glynn County in Southeast Georgia.

Vitamins, prescription medications, patches and ointments, over-the-counter medications and pet medications will be accepted.