FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A 52-year-old man is dead after stopping his car and turning his headlights off in the inside lane of I-95 in Flagler County on Tuesday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Another vehicle then drove in the same lane, didn’t see the stopped vehicle, and hit him, according to FHP.

The 52-year-old died from his injuries.

The man who was killed was not wearing a seatbelt, FHP said, but the driver of the other vehicle, who was uninjured, was wearing one.