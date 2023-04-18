JSO announces arrests in murder of 1-year-old

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrested two people in connection with the death of a 1-year-old.

Officials identified the two as Tracorvis Strickland, 39, and Cornelia Roberts, 21.

JSO began investigating the case on April 9 when the baby was taken to a local hospital with multiple severe injuries. The baby died just four days after getting admitted.

After investigators reviewed a series of evidence and conducted interviews, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Strickland on April 15 and he was located and arrested for Murder and Aggravated Child Abuse.

As detectives worked through the investigation they learned a second suspect, Roberts, played a key role in the death of the victim. She was then arrested and charged with aggravated manslaughter.

Strickland and Roberts’ relation to the baby is unclear.