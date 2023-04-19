Concerns a new bill that would decrease safety standards for large trucks on Florida highways

FILE - In this Monday, March 25, 2019, file photo, cars and trucks travel on Interstate 5 near Olympia, Wash. A new study says that safety features such as automatic emergency braking and forward collision warnings could prevent more than 40% of crashes in which semis rear-end other vehicles. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

There are concerns about a new bill in Tallahassee that would decrease safety standards for large trucks. Lawyers say the bill was sponsored by the Penske Trucking Company and it would benefit the trucking industry, not Florida drivers.

“Why are we eliminating the duty of a trucking company?” Rep. Michael Gottlieb said. “So, let’s say I have a truck that’s 15-years-old, and since then, there have been updated safety protocols like specialized mirrors or backup cameras, as opposed to just beeping, why are we eliminating and telling them they don’t have to do that.”

State Representative Randall Maggard of South Florida was questioned by his fellow lawmakers about the safety benefits of House Bill 7055. It would only require trucking companies to maintain the minimum safety standards on vehicles over 6000 pounds, as set by Federal law.

Maggard argued that trucking companies contacted him saying they are being sued for not retrofitting their trucks with safety equipment that wasn’t available at the time the truck was built.

“Many times in commercial vehicles, you can’t retrofit that truck,” Maggard said.

Curry Pajcic, President of the Florida Justice Association, said, “They tried to get this bill passed in Indiana, the Indiana legislature killed it, so they came to Florida.”

Pajcic said the bill would discourage trucking companies from installing basic lifesaving equipment, like retro-reflective tape, blind spot mirrors, lane department warning devices and backup cameras. Pajcic said the bill would shield the jury from what Florida’s safety standards are.

“If this bill passes, it would hide the truth from the jury about what reasonable care is,” Pajcic said. “And you couldn’t even talk about it, it would hide the truth, that a convex mirror would have saved your wife’s life, if the trucker had it--and it only costs 40 bucks.”

Pajcic said no state in this country has adopted this law and it would make Florida the most dangerous state in the country for highways.

Since the year 2014, truck crashes in Florida have increased by over 80%, claiming 350 lives annually, accounting for 10,000 injuries last year. Lawmakers still have a lot of questions about how this bill will keep Florida drivers safe.

“I keep asking, who does this benefit, shouldn’t we be in the business of safety?” Rep. LaVon Bracy Davis said.

Rep. Dianne Hart said, “It’s crazy that we’re doing this, we’re removing safety requirements, I believe it removes any incentive to prioritize safety, why would I? Why should I?”

House Bill 7055 is set for a vote on the House Floor this Thursday.