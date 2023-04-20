Special JSO unit called after resident finds military explosive at Northside home

A military explosive device was found at a Northside Jacksonville home on Thursday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After a Northside resident found what appeared to be a military explosive in their home, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office called in its hazardous device unit to safely remove the item.

Lt. Shannon Hartley said officers were called to the home on North Wingate Drive around 10 a.m. Thursday.

He said an adult found the military ordnance, which appeared to have been left by a prior resident.

He described it as a flash bang or simulator round used in military training.

“It certainly had explosive qualities,” Hartley said.

No one was hurt and the unit was able to safely remove the item from the home.

If you find something you believe to be a hazardous device of any kind, Hartley said, please leave it in place, evacuate the area, and call JSO with the best description possible of the item and its location.

“We’ll be able to come and do the rest safely,” Hartley said.