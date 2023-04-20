Unexpected 4:45 a.m. wake-up call across Florida with emergency alert test

An emergency alert test was sent to most Floridians around 4:45 a.m. Thursday.

People living in Florida woke up to a sound louder than their alarm clocks on Thursday morning.

An Emergency Alert test was sent to phones across the state around 4:45 a.m.

The message read “Emergency Alert, TEST – This is a TEST of the Emergency Alert System. No action is required.”

Many disgruntled Floridians took to social media after the startling alert.

I’d like to know whoever hurt the person who decided to test the Emergency Alert System before 5am. You monster. pic.twitter.com/6aaZn6la6j — James “Villain” Francosky (@TheVillainGG) April 20, 2023

Me, now wide awake, searching on twitter if anyone else got a test for the emergency alert system at 4:45 am pic.twitter.com/NGLVTdE3hC — Lil D (@DandyLittleOne) April 20, 2023

Most of the responses on Twitter were not suitable to be shared here.

Minutes later, many heard a scheduled test on their televisions for 4:50 a.m. from the Emergency Alert System.

News4JAX is looking into why the alert was sent to phones so early.