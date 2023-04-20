65º

Unexpected 4:45 a.m. wake-up call across Florida with emergency alert test

Brie Isom, Reporter

An emergency alert test was sent to most Floridians around 4:45 a.m. Thursday. (WJXT)

People living in Florida woke up to a sound louder than their alarm clocks on Thursday morning.

An Emergency Alert test was sent to phones across the state around 4:45 a.m.

The message read “Emergency Alert, TEST – This is a TEST of the Emergency Alert System. No action is required.”

Many disgruntled Floridians took to social media after the startling alert.

Most of the responses on Twitter were not suitable to be shared here.

Minutes later, many heard a scheduled test on their televisions for 4:50 a.m. from the Emergency Alert System.

News4JAX is looking into why the alert was sent to phones so early.

