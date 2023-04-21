City plans to spend $8 million for Cecil Commerce Center improvements

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The city of Jacksonville is getting ready to spend more than $8 million to make improvements at Cecil Field — the former navy base on the Westside.

The mayor’s office will discuss spending the money during a budget review meeting on Monday.

The money would extend a road and other projects for what the city is calling the “Cecil Mega Site Rail Spur” — significant projects to improve rail lines in the area of the Cecil Commerce Center.

Some of the $8 million will also go to JEA for water and sewer line improvements.

This is all pending budget approval.