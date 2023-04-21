Reduce, reuse, recycle: Celebrating Earth Day on April 22

Every 24 hours, 150 species are lost and by 2050, there will be more plastic than fish in the ocean.

With the threat of global warming and climate change looming large, Earth Day on April 22 encourages people to take steps to reduce their carbon footprint and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

When it comes to celebrating Earth Day, you don’t have to think big, just think about the three Rs.

Reducing, reusing and recycling. There are many easy ways you can clean your habits today to save the planet tomorrow.

The first tip is to ditch tea bags and start buying leaves instead. According to the tea division, bags have 10 times the carbon footprint.

Another tip is, BYOF. Bring your own fork! The Ocean Conservatory listed plastic culinary among the deadliest to the environment.

Also, 40% of our food supply goes straight into the trash. If people around the world saved just one-quarter of the food we throw out, we could end global hunger.

Another way to do your part is to carry your own reusable coffee cup. Starbucks blows through 8,000 paper cups a minute. Each cup you don’t use will be one less in the landfill.

Another important focus of Earth Day is the preservation of natural habitats and biodiversity. Many communities organize clean-ups that are free to attend. By participating in these events, you can help remove trash and debris from the environment, preventing them from causing harm to wildlife and ecosystems.

The most effective way to clean the planet is to reduce waste by practicing the three Rs: reduce, reuse, and recycle.