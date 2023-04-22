Nearly two months since 20-year-old was killed in Arlington double shooting. Still no answers.

Craivon Aiken was killed in a double shooting in Arlington, his father said. He was Kamiyah Mobley's younger brother.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s been nearly two months since a Jacksonville father said his youngest son was killed in a double shooting in Arlington.

Cravion Aiken is the brother of Kamiyah Mobley, who was kidnapped after birth and then found 18 years later.

Craig Aiken said 20-year-old Cravion was shot and killed in early March at The Square at 59 Caroline Apartments. Police said a witness inside the apartment called 911 the morning of March 1,

When police arrived, they found Cravion and another man dead.

A 17-year-old Ribault High School student is facing multiple charges in connection to that shooting such as car theft and possession of a firearm but hasn’t been charged with homicide, something Aiken said is a hard pill to swallow.

Aiken said in the weeks following his son’s killing, he hasn’t received much information, which makes things difficult to process. He did, however, say that he heard from the State Attorney’s Office recently but wishes there were more updates.

“It’s aggravating that it’s taken so long, especially after some of the evidence that I heard that they have. You know, I’m trying to have patience so when they do bring the charge up, they will be able to convict,” Aiken said.

Aiken said it’s been hard for him and his family, especially not knowing why no one has been charged in his death or if multiple people were involved.

Aiken’s family believes they will receive justice for Cravion’s murder.

If you have any information related to this shooting, call 904-630-0500.