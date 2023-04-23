Former News4JAX reporter passes after short battle with cancer

Candice Coleman worked as a reporter for News4JAX for two years.

She died Sunday morning following a short battle with cancer. She was only 52 years old. Her son Logan and her best friend Nesia Campbell, who is also a former News4JAX reporter, were beside her at her final moments.

Coleman worked at Channel 4 from 1999 to 2001 and went to work at our sister station WKMG, which is in Orlando.

Since then, she’s been out of the business for years and has worked in public relations and writing.

Coleman is remembered as someone who was not afraid to try anything. She also had memorable on-air moments with the station such as when she went on a nuclear submarine and the skipper let her drive the boat.

Coleman’s funeral arrangements have not been announced.

She will be deeply missed, and we send our condolences to her loved ones.