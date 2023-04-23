Retired 7-year veteran K-9 laid to rest in Putnam County

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office held a memorial Saturday for one of its retired K9s.

K-9 Putnam was a 12-year-old bloodhound who worked for the Sheriff’s Office for seven years and helped find people who were lost and disoriented.

Sgt. Emmett Merritt was Putnam’s handler and said the K-9 joined the force at about three years old.

“He was just a great dog and he’s going to be very missed,” Merritt said.

Merritt also trained Putnam’s replacement, Gracie, after the K-9 retired from the line of duty.

Merritt said bloodhounds are becoming more common at the Sheriff’s Office.