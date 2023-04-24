How do you feel about confederate monuments being a campaign issue in the mayoral race?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In a recent debate between the two candidate for mayor, Donna Deegan and Daniel Davis, the two addressed their stance on using taxpayer money to remove confederate monuments in the city.

Deegan said she would spend public money, adding, “Just as our mayor has said he would do to remove those confederate monuments to make sure that people don’t have to walk by them and be reminded of the time in our history, that quite frankly, we should be ashamed of.”

Davis said he would not use taxpayer dollars to remove any monument in Jacksonville, adding, “I believe we need to focus on how we spend our money and the children in the high-risk neighborhoods. If we were going to spend $1 million to take down a monument, what better use could we use that money for.”

We want to know how you feel about confederate monuments being a campaign issue in the mayoral race. Answer the form below and your response may be read in a Channel 4 newscast.