Driver hits 3 pedestrians in New Town, later crashes into light pole on Southside during police pursuit: JSO

Charger crashes into light pole during police pursuit on Southside after hitting three pedestrians earlier in New Town area, JSO says.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A driver who had struck three pedestrians and then left the scene in the New Town area was later spotted and pursued by police on the Southside before crashing into a light pole at Beach Boulevard and I-295, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Lt. Nassim Mana said a call came in at 3:50 a.m. about a white Dodge Charger with a red stripe on the roof that hit three pedestrians who were on the grass shoulder at Kings Road and Minnie Street in the New Town area.

The driver sped away from the scene, leaving one pedestrian in life-threatening condition. The other two suffered serious injuries but are stable, Mana said.

Shortly after the crash, a patrol sergeant spotted the Charger near University and Beach Boulevards and tried to pull the driver over with lights and sirens, but he refused to stop, Mana said.

The sergeant pursued the Charger down Beach Boulevard as the driver ran numerous red lights at a high rate of speed until he struck a light pole at Beach Boulevard and I-295, according to Mana.

The driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

No officers were injured, Mana said.