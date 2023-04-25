Man fatally shot in domestic dispute that spilled out of Northside home into street, JSO says

Police investigate a domestic dispute that ended in a fatal shooting on the Northside.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A domestic dispute in a Northside Jacksonville home spilled out into the street Tuesday and a man in his 40s was fatally shot, police said.

Police said they were called to the home on Sumter Square Drive East off Harts Road where a man in his 40s was found with several gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to the hospital, where he died.

Investigators said everyone involved is in custody and they are being taken downtown for questioning as police work to determine their relationships and what led up to the deadly shooting.

So far, police said, they know it began with a domestic incident inside the home that spilled outside, where the man was shot.