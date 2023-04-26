1 dead, 3 seriously injured after head-on crash on Imeson Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One person is dead, another person is in life-threatening condition, and two are in serious condition after a head-on crash Tuesday night on Imeson Road, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Two cars were driving on Imeson Road, in opposite directions, and then collided head-on in the northbound lane.

There was a total of 4 people taken to local hospitals, JSO said.

The driver, and the only occupant of one car, died at the hospital, according to JSO.

The driver of the other car suffered life-threatening injuries, while the passengers suffered serious injuries, JSO said.

The JSO Traffic Homicide Unit is currently working to determine what caused the crash.