After 13 years, popular Riverside restaurant to close next month

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After 13 years serving farm to table food and craft cocktails in Riverside/5 Points, Black Sheep announced it is closing at the end of May.

The restaurant announced on its social media pages that Saturday, May 27, will be their last shift.

One person posted, “thanks for all you’ve done to elevate the dining experience in our community.” Another posted, “lots of memories with great people at this place.”

The restaurant is encouraging everyone to make one last visit before they close for good.

Black Sheep Restaurant Group owns and operates two other local restaurants, Orsay located in the Avondale area and Bellwether in downtown Jacksonville. Those restaurants will remain open.