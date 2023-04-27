Hilliard man cleaning up property after receiving damage from Wednesday’s hail storm

Some homeowners in parts of Hilliard spent the day cleaning up their property after it was pummeled by hail Wednesday.

HILLIARD, Fla. – Some homeowners in parts of Hilliard spent the day cleaning up their property after it was pummeled by hail Wednesday.

The severe storm that hit yesterday evening, damaged windows, fences, pool screens and lanais.

Jeff Stott spent the morning repairing his camper.

“I just taped these up a little while ago,” Jeff Stott said. " You can see the damage it did.”

Along with busted windows, the camper has dented sides and an air conditioning unit that now doesn’t work.

Stott said when the hail began falling, he immediately ran to his shed for shelter. He said the hail completely covered the ground, an image he said looked like a winter wonderland.

At one point, Stott said it was at least a foot high.

“It’s really unbelievable,” Stott said. “I mean I never would’ve thought this would happen.”

Wednesday’s storm didn’t just mess up his camper. It put holes in his granddaughter’s slide, destroyed his trampoline and blew it across the yard, dented part of his roof and damaged three of his vehicles including a Volkswagen Bug that he loves and drives to work.

“The windshield is all busted and of course, it’s all busted up on top and on the side,” Stott said

Wednesday’s hail storm also impacted his animals.

In one of the videos he captured and shared with News4JAX, his cows can be seen running across the field while he was hiding in his shed.

Stott said all of his cows, sheep and donkey are fine, following being pummeled by the hail.

However, a rabbit, a goose and a chicken died after being hit.

He noted it was especially sad to find out the chicken died.

“It’s sad because that was my wife’s little buddy. Every day in the morning it would come up to you,” Stott said.

Stott said he did speak with his insurance company this morning and he was told to expect someone to be out there to assess the damage.