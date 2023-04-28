Healing vigil to be held Saturday for grieving families, loved ones lost to violence

Healing vigils are planned in cities across the United States this weekend to highlight the grief of families whose loved ones were lost to violence.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – According to the FBI, a violent crime is committed every 26.3 seconds. For that reason, healing vigils are planned in cities across the United States.

The goal is to remember the victims, support families and survivors, and improve victims’ rights.

The memorial wall at Families of Slain Children on North Myrtle Avenue is almost as wide as the building itself. Each section is covered with the names of those lost to murder and violence.

Beverly McClain, the founder of Families of Slain Children, knows this pain all too well. For her, one of the hardest parts is getting that call of yet another tragedy.

“It’s heartbreaking,” McClain said. “Another mother, her journey hasn’t even begun yet.”

McClain’s son, Andre Johnson, was killed in 2005. To date, there have been no arrests in his murder.

“It never goes away, you wake up with it, you go to bed with it,” McClain said. “But at least we know where we could go, who we can call.”

One person McClain calls is Patricia Ward. She lost her son, Curtis Williamson when he was 16 years old. To date, Williamson’s case is also unresolved.

Both women will meet Saturday with other grieving families for a healing vigil at Riverside’s Memorial Park. The healing vigil will also mark the end of National Crime Victims’ Rights week.

“At the end of the day, we’re all fighting this same race, and that’s the healing,” Ward said. “The healing to start the closure process.”

Ward started her own nonprofit, Curtis & Company for Children Gone Too Soon. She’s lobbied for legislation she’s named Curtis’ Law. The law would require investigators to hand over information now considered confidential to victims’ families in death investigations. News4JAX has profiled Curtis’ Law in past coverage.

Ward said lawmakers in Tallahassee took a major step this week.

“132 ‘yeses’ and no ‘nos,’” Ward said.

She said the next step is the Senate floor, and then the governor’s desk.

Whether lobbying for victims’ rights or working directly with families, these women aim to make a difference. They have a message for families thinking about coming to the park Saturday -- especially those just beginning this painful process.

“Come out and be a part. Call your loved one’s name,” McClain said. “We’re here for you.”

The vigil is from 12-3 p.m. Saturday and will include a number of speakers.