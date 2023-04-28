Police find missing woman dead in retention pond at Westside apartment

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman was found dead in a retention pond Thursday afternoon after family concerns about her whereabouts prompted a search, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Police said a little after 5 p.m., the family of a 65-year-old woman called 911 because she had not returned home.

Police said they searched the area around the Lindsey Terrace Apartments on Argyle Forrest Boulevard and found the woman in the retention pond.

First responders performed life-saving measures, and she was taken to the hospital but died.

No foul play is suspected.

JSO said the woman did not have any mental disabilities but was known to walk around the complex.