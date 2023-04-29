Man thrown from overturned side-by-side vehicle dies in Putnam County, FHP says

PALATKA, Fla. – A Deltona man is dead Saturday after being thrown out of an overturned Can-Am side-by-side vehicle, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The 30-year-old was riding with two other passengers at the Hog Waller Campground and ATV Resort on County Road 310 when the driver lost control. The side-by-side vehicle overturned and threw the man off, the report said.

He was taken to the hospital, where he died. The driver and the other passenger did not suffer any injuries.

According to the report, the driver was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash is under investigation.