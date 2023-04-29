‘We come together to heal’: Loved ones remember those who lost their lives to violent crime

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The end of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week included bringing families together for a memorial event to commemorate the lives of those lost to violent crimes.

The week kicked off on April 23 to recognize the victims and survivors of violent crimes in Jacksonville.

People came together at Memorial Park in Riverside to remember loved ones lost to violence and find a sense of community with others who have been touched by violence

Jessica Chappelle’s son Deon Manick was killed a year ago.

“He was shot to death six times in the chest and found in a vacant apartment over on Lane Avenue, and I’m still trying to get justice for my baby,” Chappelle said.

Chappelle attended the event to spread the message that victims of violence should not be forgotten.

“We’re survivors. We come together to heal, and create a safe space. Tell our stories and change laws,” Feletta Smith said.

Smith was one of the event’s organizers. She was shot 13 times and left for dead in 2004, but nearly 20 years later she’s a part of the Crime Survivors For Safety and Justice organization, reminding people of a simple phrase that often comes up as a call to the community: See something, say something.

“It was very important for me because in 2004 when I got shot there was no help for me. No counseling, no victim services. None of that was available for me,” Smith said. “So, for crime survivors for safety and justice, they’ve been able to get help. It took me 19 years to get to this place.”