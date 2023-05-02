75º

Local News

Mayoral Candidate Forum: What questions do you have?

Panel includes: Kent Justice of WJXT, Anthony Austin of First Coast News, Melissa Ross of WJCT 89.9 and Nate Monroe of the Florida Times Union

Kent Justice, Anchor/reporter

Tags: News4JAX, Jacksonville Mayoral Candidate Forum, journalism, election, Vote 2023, Elections, Your voice matters, First Coast News, WJXT, Times Union, Jacksonville
Mayoral Candidate Forum (Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Our Mayoral Candidate Forum happens Wednesday night at 7 p.m. but before then, we want to know what your questions are for the forum. Fill out the form below and we will ask your question(s) for you.

Join us Wednesday night, May 3 at 7:00 p.m. for our Vote 2023: Jacksonville Mayoral Candidate Forum, on Channel 4 and simulcast on First Coast News.

Kent Justice will be joined by a panel of local journalists to ask the questions that matter most to residents: Anthony Austin of First Coast News, Melissa Ross of WJCT 89.9 and Nate Monroe of the Florida Times Union.

Democrat Donna Deegan has confirmed she will participate. Republican Daniel Davis has declined.

Again – that’s Wednesday night, May 3 at 7:00 p.m. on Channel 4 and simulcast on First Coast News. And of course, you can catch it streaming on News4JAX.com and News4JAX+.

We will ask the questions you share with us, and the questions important to you.

Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Kent Justice co-anchors News4Jax's 5 p.m., 10 and 11 p.m. newscasts weeknights and reports on government and politics. He also hosts "This Week in Jacksonville," Channel 4's hot topics and politics public affairs show each Sunday morning at 9 a.m.

email

facebook

twitter