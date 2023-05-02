Mayoral Candidate Forum: What questions do you have?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Our Mayoral Candidate Forum happens Wednesday night at 7 p.m. but before then, we want to know what your questions are for the forum. Fill out the form below and we will ask your question(s) for you.

Join us Wednesday night, May 3 at 7:00 p.m. for our Vote 2023: Jacksonville Mayoral Candidate Forum, on Channel 4 and simulcast on First Coast News.

Kent Justice will be joined by a panel of local journalists to ask the questions that matter most to residents: Anthony Austin of First Coast News, Melissa Ross of WJCT 89.9 and Nate Monroe of the Florida Times Union.

Democrat Donna Deegan has confirmed she will participate. Republican Daniel Davis has declined.

Again – that’s Wednesday night, May 3 at 7:00 p.m. on Channel 4 and simulcast on First Coast News. And of course, you can catch it streaming on News4JAX.com and News4JAX+.

We will ask the questions you share with us, and the questions important to you.