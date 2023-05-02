Neptune Beach city council approves to reopen Senior Activity Center

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. – Neptune Beach City Council made a motion Monday to pay the remaining balance that will help get the city’s Senior Activity Center back open.

Council spent house listening to locals and discussing this issue. It’s been three years since Neptune Beach residents have been without the Senior Activity Center.

Dozens of people filled City Hall to share their thoughts and the importance of having the center.

““It’s a great building that it’s 5,000 square feet. Have several rooms that activities can held. It has a full kitchen. Appliances have been donated by members. And I don’t understand why they wouldn’t want to complete it,” a resident said.

While the new center is under construction, residents are using the Neptune House, which some locals said is not big enough.

“It’s just one room and you can’t have several activities going on at the same time,” someone said.

Councilmember Lauren Key suggested the council consider turning the Senior Center into a 501-C3.

In the end, the council agreed to pay about $149,000 to help get the center back open.

City Council also did a first reading on an ordinance that prohibits smoking and vaping in Public Parks and Beaches in the city.

They agreed to a second read.