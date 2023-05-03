1 dead after dump truck falls onto pick-up truck

SUV vs semi-truck crash on MLK Parkway. You can see the SUV buried under the truck.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A driver of a pick-up truck is dead after a dump truck fell on top of it Wednesday morning at the MLK Parkway and Phoenix Avenue intersection, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

JSO said the dump truck had just driven off MLK Parkway at Phoenix Avenue when it flipped on top of the pick-up truck for an unknown reason.

Sky4 flew over the scene, where the pick-up truck was still under the dump truck on the highway.

The dump truck driver was not injured.

JSO is investigating the cause of this crash.