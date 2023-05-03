Teens can get fit for free at Planet Fitness this summer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Did someone say free?

Planet Fitness is encouraging teens to supercharge their summer by offering free gym access and classes specifically geared toward teens.

The “High School Summer Pass Initiative” allows teens ages 14-19 to work out for free from May 15 through Aug. 31.

Teens under 18 will need a parent to sign a waiver.

Here’s how it works:

Pre-register here

Download The App: You will get a digital club pass on May 15

Once you’ve signed up, download the Planet Fitness App to get a digital key tag

Planet Fitness is also giving away scholarship money this summer!

“We’re giving away $200,000* to high schools and students! Teens who register can help win a grant for their school and participate in a video contest for a chance to win a scholarship. Don’t wait, pre-register today.”

For more information, click click here.

Click here to find a Planet Fitness near you.