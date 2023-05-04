Motorcyclist dead after colliding with pick-up truck

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – A 57-year-old man is dead after his motorcycle collided with a pick-up truck on State Road 20 in Putnam County on Wednesday night, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The motorcyclist was traveling eastbound on State Road 20 east of County Road 20A, and the pick-up truck was traveling westbound, according to FHP.

The motorcyclist crossed over the double solid yellow lines into the westbound lane, and the left side of it sideswiped the front of the pick-up truck.

The motorcycle overturned, and the driver was ejected, FHP said.

The motorcyclist died at the scene.

He was wearing a helmet that was not DOT compliant, FHP said.