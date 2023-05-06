1 dead, 1 injured after car veers into oncoming traffic, hits pole, tree

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man is dead and another person is in minor condition Saturday afternoon after a single-vehicle crash on Lane Ave South, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

JSO said the crash happened a little after 1 p.m. when a sports utility vehicle was traveling north and for unknown reasons, the driver veered off the road into oncoming traffic, coming close to hitting several vehicles.

The vehicle continued into a field next to Redemption Church, striking a light pole and a tree, JSO said.

Two people were taken to the hospital, where the passenger died. The driver suffered minor injuries.

JSO is investigating the cause of the crash.

This incident makes the 62nd traffic fatality in Jacksonville this year.