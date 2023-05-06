Homicide near the Tax Collector’s Office in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gainesville police say officers on foot patrol heard gunshots shortly after 1AM Saturday. Police say the officers responded to the area of South Main Street where a man was found shot on the sidewalk.

People helped the police render aid until EMS arrived. The victim was taken to Shands where they died.

Police were able to find the crime scene which was on the west side area of the Tax Collector’s Office. Police say at some point a confrontation happened between the victim and others.

Police are still looking for a suspect. Gainesville P.D. did not provide a description of the suspect or victim in this case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Bernal at (352) 393-7729. at www.stopcrime.tv